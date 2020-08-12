‘Subhash Ghai bullied me’: After 23 years, Mahima Chaudhry shares explosive details of ‘Pardes’ director

Popular 90s actress and model Mahima Chaudhry garnered fame when she was featured in a Pepsi commercial alongside Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

After working as a VJ, she got her first break in the 1997 film ‘Pardes’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. It was veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai who launched her in Bollywood. Chaudhry also went on to win a Filmfare award for best debut.

Now, 23 years later, Mahima made some explosive revelations accusing Ghai of bullying her. She told Bollywood Hungama that it was Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi, who stood by her in trying times.

Mahima said, “I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission.”

“Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me. They all told me to stay strong. David Dhawan called and told me that, ‘Don’t worry and don’t let him bully you.’ Apart from these four people, I didn’t receive a call from anyone else,” she added.

Chaudhry went on to reveal that the damage was already done. She asserts that Ram Gopal Varma had signed her for the lead role in 1998 film ‘Satya’. However, he dropped her two days before the shoot and had Urmila Matondkar replace her.

Mahima married architect businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006. The couple have a daughter Ariana. In 2013, she separated from Mukherji due to incompatibility and differences.