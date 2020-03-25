Stupidity in times of coronavirus: 10 WTF things celebrities tweeted

Way before Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Janata Curfew, followed by the 21-day lockdown, celebs from Bollywood, sports etc have been emphasizing the idea of self-quarantine to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, living in isolation and consuming fake news without verification can lead to some foot in the mouth moments, especially when one is projecting it all on social media. From legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to the contants Sonam Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, here are some super dumb things celebs tweeted amid this pandemic.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor's 'confusion' goes beyond infinity. From lockdown rules, to vegetable vendors, to even asking on how to use the steam iron, Sonam has hopped on Twitter even before running a Google search. Not to mention her support to Kanika Kapoor for giving the authorities a hard time despite being tested positive for the virus. The stupidity hasn't erupted amid the virus outbreak, but has been headlining even before that.
Amitabh Bachchan
A day after the Janata Curfew, Big B shared a misinformation on how clapping can kill the virus, including the wrong date for amavasya. However, after knowing that the information is fake, he deleted the tweet.
Vishal Dadlani
With majority of the nation that decided to abide by the Janata Curfew and laud those working with bells, claps and thaalis from home; music composer Vishal Dadlani’s tweet on the same irked Twitter. Netizens called him out for asking “What percentage of Indians have balconies”
Rajinikanth
Twitter removed a video uploaded by Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to 'Janata Curfew'. Twitter found factual discrepancies in his post about the cycle of infection of COVID-19.
Soni Razdan
Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a video from the New Delhi international airport and criticised the authorities for 'taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them'. However, after the Delhi authorities’ clarification, Soni Razdan has deleted her tweet.
Vivek Agnihotri
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had some bizarre suggestions to fight coronavirus.
Vidya Balan
Vidya went on to thank the coronavirus in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote, "Thank you coronavirus for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted. Thank you for stopping us to make us see how lost we were in the 'busy-ness' not having time for the most basic things. Thank you for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important." However, Vidya changed the caption following backlash.
While the whole world has quarantined themselves indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, Rohit Sharma believes Mother Nature has found a way to heal.
Sharma tweeted a picture which explains that by coming together, we can combat climate change and eventually help mother nature in healing.
