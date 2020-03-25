Stupidity in times of coronavirus: 10 WTF things celebrities tweeted

Way before Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Janata Curfew, followed by the 21-day lockdown, celebs from Bollywood, sports etc have been emphasizing the idea of self-quarantine to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, living in isolation and consuming fake news without verification can lead to some foot in the mouth moments, especially when one is projecting it all on social media. From legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to the contants Sonam Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, here are some super dumb things celebs tweeted amid this pandemic.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's 'confusion' goes beyond infinity. From lockdown rules, to vegetable vendors, to even asking on how to use the steam iron, Sonam has hopped on Twitter even before running a Google search. Not to mention her support to Kanika Kapoor for giving the authorities a hard time despite being tested positive for the virus. The stupidity hasn't erupted amid the virus outbreak, but has been headlining even before that.