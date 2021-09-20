'Student of the Year 2' fame Aditya Seal to marry Anushka Ranjan in November 2021: Report

Model-turned-actor Aditya Seal, who was recently seen in the web series 'The Empire', is all set to tie the knowt with his ladylove Anushka Ranjan.

If reports are to be believed, Aditya and Anushka will get married on November 21, 2021.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding preparations have begun and it is the talk of all the household conversations. Also, both the families are very excited.

The report further stated that the wedding will take place keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind and the couple has already locked on their outfits, as also the other fancy stuff in and around the wedding.

Reportedly, Aditya and Anushka have been dating each other for the last couple of years. They have time and again dismissed dating rumors, however, they often share adorable pictures with each other and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Aditya made his Hindi film debut with the critically-acclaimed Manisha Koirala starrer 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story'. Post that, Aditya starred in a slew of films like 'Tum Bin 2', 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', 'Namaste England', 'Student of the Year 2', and entered the digital world with the web series 'Fittrat'.

On the other hand, Anushka has starred in films like 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', and 'Wedding Pullav'.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:33 PM IST