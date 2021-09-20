e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:31 PM IST

'Student of the Year 2' fame Aditya Seal to marry Anushka Ranjan in November 2021: Report

Reportedly, the couple has already locked on their outfits, as also the other fancy stuff in and around the wedding.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Model-turned-actor Aditya Seal, who was recently seen in the web series 'The Empire', is all set to tie the knowt with his ladylove Anushka Ranjan.

If reports are to be believed, Aditya and Anushka will get married on November 21, 2021.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding preparations have begun and it is the talk of all the household conversations. Also, both the families are very excited.

The report further stated that the wedding will take place keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind and the couple has already locked on their outfits, as also the other fancy stuff in and around the wedding.

ALSO READ

‘I confess it was more of a bumpy ride’: Aditya Seal opens up about his journey in Bollywood

Reportedly, Aditya and Anushka have been dating each other for the last couple of years. They have time and again dismissed dating rumors, however, they often share adorable pictures with each other and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Aditya made his Hindi film debut with the critically-acclaimed Manisha Koirala starrer 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story'. Post that, Aditya starred in a slew of films like 'Tum Bin 2', 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', 'Namaste England', 'Student of the Year 2', and entered the digital world with the web series 'Fittrat'.

On the other hand, Anushka has starred in films like 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', and 'Wedding Pullav'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Some brainless person glamourised the word: 'Student of the Year 2' actor Aditya Seal on nepotism

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal