Strip Kangana Ranaut of all awards: MVA after her 'real freedom' comment

Mumbai: The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners -- the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress -- launched a blistering attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday over actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement on India’s Independence. The Shiv Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s national president J P Nadda must clarify the meaning of the statement and withdraw the awards conferred on her.

Ranaut had described India’s Independence in 1947 as ‘bheekh’ (alms) and claimed the country got real freedom only in 2014.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut demanded that the Centre should take back all the awards given to Ranaut. “Kangana has insulted the nation, which is celebrating the 75th jubilee year of Indian Independence and must apologise to the whole country,” he said.

“She says that India’s freedom in 1947 was ‘bheekh’ (dole). So, does she mean that all the freedom fighters who have been honoured with ‘Tamra Patras’ and other awards are beggars? She has defamed and maligned the whole country,” Raut said.

NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik demanded that the Centre must take back Ranaut’s Padmashri and file a case against her for insulting freedom fighters. “She (Kangana Ranaut) needs to be put behind bars,” he said.

Malik said Ranaut “must have taken an overdose of Malana Cream, a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in Himachal Pradesh before making this statement”. He claimed that the actor has insulted lakhs of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives between 1875 and 1947, to oust the British from India.

Maharashtra Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted, “Kangana is BJP’s Jhansi Ki Rani, who dares insult the freedom struggle and sacrifices of the freedom fighters, martyrs by saying ‘Azadi Bhik Mein Mili Hai’. Such puppets are deliberately nurtured by the BJP, for this filth. These parrots are not the real culprits but their masters are.”

Sawant added, “Kangana was at the forefront in defaming Mumbai, Maharashtra and undermining the Mumbai police during the Sushant Singh Rajput case. BJP leaders had been supporting her ranting, calling her Jhansi Ki Rani. She was given Y-plus security by the Central government. Now, the BJP should speak up on her recent remarks.”

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:32 PM IST