Street Dancer 3D's new song 'Tu Lagdi' to be out tomorrow

They both announced that it was just one day to go for the song to come out, which will be the reprised version of 'Tu Lagdi Lahore Diya'.

The clip has gained popularity amongst his fans and followers as they wait impatiently for the song's release.

The original song, released in 2017, was a massive hit and a must play at every party.

The motion poster for the song mentions Guru Randhawa, Tulsi Kumar and Sachin-Jigar.

Street Dancer 3D is scheduled open on January 24.