Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan gives another glimpse from new track ‘Dua Karo’

On high public demand, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have decided to release their third song from the movie, ‘Dua Karo’, that is sure to tug the right strings of your heart. Its melody is sung by Arijit Singh and will feature Varun Dhawan showing us some killer dance moves in it. The previous three songs of the film, ‘Muqabla’, ‘Garmi’, and ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0‘ have become massive this already and their fans can’t wait to hear more of them.

Varun Dhawan has exclusively shared a still from the song where he looks engrossed in emotions sporting a black t-shirt. Varun had earlier given a glimpse of the song and we’ve already got it on loop! He posted the picture a few hours before the song’s release and we can’t wait to listen to the track.