Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' is too 'garam' to handle

After 'Muqabla' from Remo D'Souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D' broke the internet, the much-awaited party number 'Garmi' from the flick was dropped on Thursday.

The song featuring Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan was released on the YouTube account of music label T-series.

The two actors are setting the dance floor on fire with their sizzling dances moves in the video of the song.

Penned and composed by Badshah, the foot-tapping number is perfect for New Year's Eve parties and the weddings of the season.

The song has been sung by singer Neha Kakkar and composer Badshah himself.

Listen to the song below: