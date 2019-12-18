'Street Dancer 3d' trailer: Dance battle takes patriotic turn

New Delhi: The makers of the much-anticipated movie 'Street Dancer 3d' dropped its trailer on Wednesday, which is a mixture of dance and patriotism.

The first montage of the trailer has the lead actor of the flick, Varun Dhawan giving the voice over "India Aur Pakistan, Chahe Cricket Mein Mile Yaa Dance Battle Mein, Maza Toh Aayega." The heroic statement turns out to be the essence of the film as Shraddha Kapoor is essaying the role of a Pakistani dancer who is seen in a constant face-off mode with Varun.

The tit for tat conversation continues between them. Meanwhile, it is Prabhudeva's performance in the trailer that has left everyone in awe.

Clocking in at two-minutes and fifty-two seconds, the video has Prabhudeva dancing to his own original Tamil song 'Muqala Muqabala', taking 90s' kids on a nostalgic ride.