Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan gear up for dance face-off in 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'

The song features actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other actors from the film, and portrays the street dance battle between two dance teams from India and Pakistan.

While team India is led by Varun Dhawan, team Pakistan is led by Shraddha Kapoor in the song.

The power-packed track showcases the two arch-rivals challenging each other with their well-coordinated dance moves consisting of a mix of hip-hop and break-dance.

The song -- Illegal Weapon 2.0 -- is the revamped version of a Punjabi hit number with the same name and has been sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas, who had also sung the original number.

Besides 'Illegal Weapon', another classic song that has been revamped by the makers of the film is A R Rahman's iconic dance track 'Muqabla'.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of the buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.