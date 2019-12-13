Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in first look

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance-drama thriller is one of the most anticipated movies of the actors. Adding to the excitement, Varun had shared his first look from the movie and revealed that the first trailer will be launched on December 18.
Now, Shraddha Kapoor has shared her first look and the 'Saaho' actress looks stunning in the bold avatar. In the first look Shraddha is wearing a neon green crop top and a pair of skimpy shorts with fish net stockings.
She capt
The upcoming dance film has been shot in places like London and Dubai. Also starring in the film is Nora Fatehi and actor Varun Dhawan, who is collaborating with Varun for the second time after 'ABCD 2'.
Directed by Remo D'Souza, the upcoming film also has Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)