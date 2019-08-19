Strange and nostalgic: 'Brahmastra' duo Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji go back to school

Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji have had a working day and went back to school on a special occasion. The actress, who is currently working with Ayan on Brahmastra, went back to her school Jamnabai Narsee School to judge the personality interschool competition.

Alia Bhatt, who passed out of high school in 2009, recalled her days and said, “It feels strange and nostalgic to return as back then, I was the event co-coordinator, standing at the back, waiting anxiously and hoping that everything goes well.”

Ayan Mukerji also was in the same school and is ten years senior to her. He revealed that, before making her debut with Student Of The Year, she had invited him to judge a contest when she was a student herself.