Story on girl's thigh? : Twitter is shocked with the cringe-fest in RGV's 'Enter The Girl Dragon'

Controversy’s favourite child, and maverick filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma has brought back one of his most ambitious project titled, ‘Enter The Girl Dragon’. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Sarkar director stated that this most ambitious film in his career will be India’s First Martial Arts Film. The teaser was released earlier today, which marks the 80th anniversary of Bruce Lee.
After RGV released the teaser, Twitterati brutally trolled the filmmaker. Here are some of the reactions :
‘Enter The Girl Dragon’ is an Indian and Chinese co-production. The international trailer for this film is expected to release on December 13. The trailer will be released in Bruce Lee’s home town of Foshan City in China.
