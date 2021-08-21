'Stop this nuisance': Sonu Sood brutally trolled for his tweets on Afghanistan crisis; read what he wrote

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood once again offered his prayers and expressed solidarity with Afghanistan.

Expressing concerns over Taliban's control on Afghanistan, Sonu Sood said that the world should show solidarity to the nation in distress by giving jobs and a good living to every Afghan family that became homeless.

He also added in a follow up tweet that the Indians who lived in Afghanistan all their life need us as they are homeless now.

"The world should show the solidarity to Afghanistan by giving jobs and a good living to every Afghan family that became homeless."

"Also all the Indians who lived in Afghanistan all thier life and now are homeless, they need us. It's Now or Never. Jai Hind," his tweets read.

However, his tweets did not go down well with a section of internet users who trolled the actor.

A user wrote, "Aur 4-5 aise hi tweet kardo. I am sure you will get noble prize for peace this year. Agar world ko milke kuch karna hai toh Talibanion kyun na thikaney laga de. Aisey kitney refugee camp aur dharamsala khologe."

Here are some reactions of netizens:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the popular actor who has become a national hero for his social works during the pandemic will next be seen in the Hindi historical drama 'Prithviraj' and the Telugu action flick 'Acharya'.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:07 PM IST