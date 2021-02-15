'Stop the bu**sh**': 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth blasts Delhi Police, B-town's 'organised tweets' after Disha Ravi's arrest

Actor Siddharth, who is best known for his work in the Aamir Khan film ‘Rang De Basanti’ blast Delhi police and B-town following the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, in the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case.

Siddharth took to twitter and called out the police and B-town actors who have time and again shared organised tweets, changed profile pictures to speak for a cause.

In a series of tweets, the actor wrote, “If you want to go watch a movie with friends, you message all of them which movie, what time and where to assemble before heading there.... This is what may be called a #Toolkit. The ugly version of this is what IT cells do. Stop the bullshit. #ShameOnDelhiPolice.”

“Standing unconditionally in solidarity and support with #DishaRavi. I'm so sorry this happened to you sister. We are all with you. Stay strong. This injustice too shall pass.”

“If protestors assemble in a church they are Christian mercenaries, if they eat biryani they are jihadis, if they wear turbans they are Khalistanis, if they organise themselves it's a toolkit... But we cannot say anything about this FASCIST government.”

“Godi media is not investigated. Planned, voluntary compromise of journalistic ethics isn't investigated... A toolkit is. This is Animal Farm in real life.”

“You should see how star's fans organise and execute tweet storms, common DPs and hashtags... Then you will understand why it's so moronic to even discuss this #TOOLKIT. We are living in a bizarre dystopia.”