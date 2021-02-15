'Stop the bu**sh**': 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth blasts Delhi Police, B-town's 'organised tweets' after Disha Ravi's arrest

Actor Siddharth, who is best known for his work in the Aamir Khan film ‘Rang De Basanti’ blast Delhi police and B-town following the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, in the Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case.
Siddharth took to twitter and called out the police and B-town actors who have time and again shared organised tweets, changed profile pictures to speak for a cause.
In a series of tweets, the actor wrote, “If you want to go watch a movie with friends, you message all of them which movie, what time and where to assemble before heading there.... This is what may be called a #Toolkit. The ugly version of this is what IT cells do. Stop the bullshit. #ShameOnDelhiPolice.”
“Standing unconditionally in solidarity and support with #DishaRavi. I'm so sorry this happened to you sister. We are all with you. Stay strong. This injustice too shall pass.”
“If protestors assemble in a church they are Christian mercenaries, if they eat biryani they are jihadis, if they wear turbans they are Khalistanis, if they organise themselves it's a toolkit... But we cannot say anything about this FASCIST government.”
“Godi media is not investigated. Planned, voluntary compromise of journalistic ethics isn't investigated... A toolkit is. This is Animal Farm in real life.”
“You should see how star's fans organise and execute tweet storms, common DPs and hashtags... Then you will understand why it's so moronic to even discuss this #TOOLKIT. We are living in a bizarre dystopia.”
The Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.
Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."
"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.
Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.
The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.
Ravi was picked up from her house for questioning and later arrested, a senior police officer said, adding that this was the first arrest in connection with "toolkit case".
A graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, Ravi is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India', police said.
She was produced before a Delhi court here on Sunday and remanded to police custody for five days, he said, adding that further investigation is in progress.
The police told the court that her custody was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the Government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.
During the hearing, Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she had edited only two lines and that she wanted to support the farmers' protest.
Duty Magistrate Dev Saroha allowed the Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days.
According to the police, the "toolkit" has a particular section that mentions "digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders".
The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the Government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had said.
With PTI inputs