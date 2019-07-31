Stop spreading lies! Milind Deora on Deepika, Ranbir and Vicky being in ‘drugged state' at Karan Johar’s party

Karan Johar hosted a house party last weekend and even shared snippets from the celebration on social media. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and more were spotted in the video.

However the actor’s state of mind has put into question by Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa, who claimed the actors were in a drugged state at the party. He quoted the video shared by the filmmaker Karan Johar and wrote, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09”

Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday, slammed the claims and stated that no one was in a drugged state at the party. He went to say his wife was present at the party and the accuser should apologise for spreading such rumours.

Take a look: