'Stop it': Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated after his dad asks him to pose for paps outside NCB office; watch video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to mark their attendance, as per the bail conditions.

The two are currently out on bail in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

While Aaryan was snapped outside the NCB office alone, Arbaaz was accompanied by his father Aslam Merchant.

After marking his attendance, when Arbaaz left the NCB office, his father asked him to pose for pictures. He held Arbaaz close and smiled for the cameras.

However, despite his father's insistence, Arbaaz refused to pose for the shutterbugs. He facepalmed and said, "Stop it, dad," leaving the photographers in splits.

Arbaaz, Aryan and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 after they busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:59 PM IST