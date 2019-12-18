'Stop eating after 6:30 PM': Akshay Kumar has some dietary advice for HM Amit Shah

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi and posted some chunks of conversation on his social media account.

The actor in a candid chat asked PM several questions like does PM Modi ever feel angry? Does PM Modi like mangoes? And many more. Modi gave all the answers in depth and also shared his life experiences.

The interview went viral on social media, and it had become a hot topic of discussion on various social media platforms. Users were mocking PM Modi and Akshay Kumar, while some were supporting them.

In a recent interview, Akshay spoke about his interaction with the PM. He was asked if he had any questions for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

To which the 'Housefull 4" actor said, “The only thing I would ask Amit Shah ji, is to please take care of his health. He is a very important person in the country. I would just give him a suggestion ki 6.30 pm ke baad khaana na khaaye.”

“It will be good for him - and for anyone else - if he stops eating after 6.30. Humare shastro mein likha hai ki aapko suryast ke baad koi ann nahi khaana chahiye. It helps your body,” he added.

On the Bollywood front, Akshay Kumar will be in Good Newwz which will be the last Hindi release of the year. Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is a comedy about a major goof-up that changes the lives of both the couples.

Good Newwz presented by Zee Studios, in association with Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions is slated to release on 27th December 2019.