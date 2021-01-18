'Still not able to process...': Natasa Stankovic pens emotional note after demise of father-in-law Himanshu Pandya

Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father, Himanshu Pandya, died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 71.
After the India all-rounder penned an emotional letter for his late father, Hardik's wife, actress Natasa Stankovic took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.
Sharing pictures and videos of her father-in-law, she wrote, "Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too... already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar."
"I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything...love you papa," the actress added.
On Sunday, Hardik Pandya penned down an emotional letter for his late father.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Hardik wrote: "To my daddy and my hero, to lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling!"
"Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self-belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining!
"We love you and will always do, your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here!
"You were proud of us but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you one last ride, now rest in peace my king.
"I will miss you everyday of my life. Love you daddddy!" he added.
