'Stay strong Tiger Shroff': Netizens react to Jackie Shroff wearing Disha Patani's dress in 'Radhe'

Shroff told PTI in an interview, "Like it always happens, Salman just called me and said there is a film being made by his family. He said it is a comedy and I have to play the role of a police officer. So I said ok. What I'm doing in this movie is all humour and one shouldn't take it seriously."

"Radhe" features Khan in the titular role of an encounter specialist tackling drug menace in Mumbai.

Shroff said the film, which started streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services, from Thursday, is an appropriate watch for the audiences right now as it is the perfect marriage of action, comedy and drama.

"I believe that given the time that we are witnessing, people need some humour, drama and entertainment. It's been a year since we have been facing this pandemic. Everyone is scared, people are facing problems at their homes.

"A Salman Khan movie is like a festival. It serves the purpose of entertaining the audiences and distracting them from the reality for at least two hours."

Directed by Prabhudheva and also featuring Randeep Hooda, "Radhe" was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 22 last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The movie has also been released in over 40 countries as well as on the pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Though Shroff is no stranger to the digital space, courtesy his appearance in shows such as "Criminal Justice" and "OK Computer", the actor believes that films like "Radhe" are meant to be consumed on the big screen.

"We have been watching movies in cinema halls for such a long time now. Salman's movie, which releases on Eid, is always a packed affair in theatres. Now, this will happen on OTT.

"But it is my hope that cinema halls open up soon and people watch and enjoy movies on the big screen. Watching movies on phones is no match to the big screen experience. I also believe that a film's VFX and action is best enjoyed in theatres."

Backed by Salman Khan Films and Reel Life Production Private Limited, "Radhe" is produced by Salma Khan and Sohail Khan.