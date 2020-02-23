Star mommies Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput flag off the first edition of Mumbai Pregathon

Mira looked chic in orange pants and a colourful embroidered crop top, paired with pumps. Neha sported a white tee, paired with navy blue track pants by Adidas and an orange jacket. Both the actresses added orange to their outfits, going with Bio-oil's product colour palette.

Ahead of the event, Neha Dhupia put up a video on Instagram urging pregnant moms to participate in this event.

In the video she said, "As we all know the journey to motherhood is extremely rewarding. To be able to nurture this life inside you and then to be able to give birth to this life is beautiful. As a pregnant mum I was very concerned with my sleep patterns, my fitness my food and all of that. Once the baby comes out you are so busy looking after the child that sometimes you forget yourself, but that self-love as a mum to look after yourself is extremely important. Now, one of the fantastic thing that is happening which I am taking part in is this Pregathon organised by Bio-oil, which is a one kilometer walk happening first time in history where pregnant women will be walking..."