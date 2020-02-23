Bollywood

Star mommies Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput flag off the first edition of Mumbai Pregathon

The celebs are expected to share their own experiences and pregnancy stories with the Pregathon participants.

Actress Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput flagged off the the first edition of the Pregathon by Bio-oil this morning at BKC, in Mumbai.

The event is a first-of-its kind walkathon for pregnant women, taking a pledge to stay fit and to celebrate this journey of motherhood.

Mira looked chic in orange pants and a colourful embroidered crop top, paired with pumps. Neha sported a white tee, paired with navy blue track pants by Adidas and an orange jacket. Both the actresses added orange to their outfits, going with Bio-oil's product colour palette.

Ahead of the event, Neha Dhupia put up a video on Instagram urging pregnant moms to participate in this event.

In the video she said, "As we all know the journey to motherhood is extremely rewarding. To be able to nurture this life inside you and then to be able to give birth to this life is beautiful. As a pregnant mum I was very concerned with my sleep patterns, my fitness my food and all of that. Once the baby comes out you are so busy looking after the child that sometimes you forget yourself, but that self-love as a mum to look after yourself is extremely important. Now, one of the fantastic thing that is happening which I am taking part in is this Pregathon organised by Bio-oil, which is a one kilometer walk happening first time in history where pregnant women will be walking..."

It is a natural instinct of an expecting mother to put their baby before themselves and self-love takes a back seat. I would urge all moms-to-be to take #BigLittleSteps towards self-love and join me at Bio-Oil Pregathon, first-of-its kind walkathon only for pregnant women. I wish you all to partake in this 1KM walk by registering yourself via the swipe-up link in my stories. Bio Oil has also organised a fun Q&A, pampering sessions along with a lavish brunch for you and plus one. Whatâs more is that 3 lucky moms-to-be will get a chance to win a pre-natal photoshoot! Itâs time to take #BigLittleSteps for a journey full of self-care and amazing memories. See you all on 23rd Februrary at Hotel Sofitel, BKC at 7 am. @biooil_india #BigLittleSteps #BioOil #Pregathon #BioOilPregathon #SelfLove

The walkathon was only a kilometer long, keeping in mind the health of the moms and those in their third trimester are requested to avoid physical exertion. The main aim of this event is to encourage moms-to-be fit and healthy and focus on concentrating on self-doubts and fears.

In view of this, Mira Rajput also posted a video on social media. Here it is:

ðâ¤ï¸ Reposted from @mira.kapoor - The journey to motherhood is all about the baby and the need to take care of oneself takes a backseat. Iâm extremely delighted that Bio-Oil has taken this initiative and urge all moms-to-be to come along and take part inâ #BigLittleSteps towards self-love at the Bio-Oil Pregathon, first-of-its kind walkathon exclusively for expecting mothers. Swipe-up to the link in my story to register for this event and walk towards a healthier journey to motherhood. Bio Oil has organised pampering sessions for all the expecting mothers with a delightful brunch and a chance for 3 lucky moms to win a pre-natal photoshoot. Take the #BigLittleSteps on 23rd February at Hotel Sofitel, BKC at 7am. @biooil_india #BigLittleSteps #BioOil #Pregathon #BioOilPregathon #SelfLove -#regrann ________________________________________ @shahidkapoor @mira.kpr @mira.kapoor @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter @vetaalvikram @rajput_bela @shahidkapoor.rt ðâ¤ï¸ . . . #ShahidKapoor #MiraRajput #MiraKapoor #MiraRajputKapoor #ShaMira #Love #Life #Shasha #MishaKapoor #ZainKapoor #PankajKapoor #NeelimaAzeem #IshaanKhatter #Best #Actor #Bollywood #Instagram #Insta #Mumbai #India #Shanatics #ShanaticRT #ShahidKapoorRT

All the mommies-to-be will be receiving an exciting hamper with pregnancy essentials and goodies, in addition to a lavish brunch hosted at Sofitel. Moreover, they will also get the opportunity to celebrate a carnival-themed baby shower, with their loved one. Three super lucky moms will win a prenatal photo shoot.

