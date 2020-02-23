'Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented': Ayushmann Khurrana on nepotism in Bollywood

He also revealed that while going on tours for theatre shows, he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express, where he would receive money from commuters, which he’d save for his Goa trip. “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train”, he added with a dash of humour.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.

It also features Neena Gupta, Garjraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy flick hit the theatres on February 21, and minted Rs 9.55 crore on the first day.