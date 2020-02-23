'Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented': Ayushmann Khurrana on nepotism in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine after his recent flick Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has received positive reviews from fans and critics, including a thumbs up from US President Donald Trump. Khurrana, who made his debut with 2012 film Vicky Donor, spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020 that things weren’t served to him on a silver platter. He discussed nepotism in Bollywood, and even shared his experience of receiving money for singing on-board the Paschim Express.
On nepotism, Ayushmann was reported by Hindustan Times stating, “Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50%, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80% and even if they give their 100%, people aren’t satisfied.”
He also revealed that while going on tours for theatre shows, he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express, where he would receive money from commuters, which he’d save for his Goa trip. “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train”, he added with a dash of humour.
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.
Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.
It also features Neena Gupta, Garjraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy flick hit the theatres on February 21, and minted Rs 9.55 crore on the first day.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)