StandWithBigB trends: Twitterati support Sr Bachchan, say no wrong in asking Manusmriti question

After reports emerged stating that an FIR has been lodged against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of his popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, several Twitter users on Tuesday came out in support of the veteran actor and trended '#StandWithBigB'

This came hours after Bachchan's name trended on the micro-blogging site as a section of netizens targeted him saying he has humiliated Hindus by asking a question about burning Manusmriti in the show.

For the unversed, the problem arose following a question that Bachchan asked in the 'Karamveer' episode. Social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni were guests on the episode.

The question for Rs 6,40,000 was: "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options given were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti.

The right answer was Manusmriti.

Explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan said in Hindi that in 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it to prove a point against caste system.