Standup comedian Daniel Fernandez issues apology after video on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case receives flak

On Wednesday, Daniel took to his Instagram to share an apology and spoke about the 'unfavourable response' his video received. The comedian has, however, only apologised for a factually incorrect statement about Rhea Chakraborty being acquitted of her charges and said, "I stand by everything else I said."

His apology read: "My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out that an apology is in order. And I agree!

As a comedian, my intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour it is possible that I might evoke an unfavorable response.

That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word "acquitted" by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written and performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt."

"Also, through an editing oversight, one of my favourite jokes from this set got left out of the final cut. To fix this, I will upload a new version of this video with that joke next week.

I stand by everything else I said," he concluded.