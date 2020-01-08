'Standing with youth and truth': Pak Army Gen Asif Ghafoor hails Deepika, deletes tweet later

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted in support of actress Deepika Padukone, who had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and joined students protesting against the recent violence on the campus.

Ghafoor, however, deleted the tweet and also misspelled Deepika's surname, writing '#DeepikaPadukon'.

In the now-deleted tweet, Ghafoor had hailed Deepika for "standing both with youth and the truth".

"You have proved to be a brave person in difficult environment in earning respect. Humanity is above everything #DeepikaPadukon," he had said.