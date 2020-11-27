'SSR still needs justice': Sushant Singh Rajput fans troll 'happy' Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in June this year. However, on Friday, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Ankita recently shared a happy video of herself on Instagram. While some fans left heart emojis in the comments section, others targeted her.