SSR drugs case: Deepika Padukone's former talent manager Karishma Prakash seeks pre-arrest bail

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's former talent manager Karishma Prakash has filed a petition before a special narcotics court seeking protection from arrest. The anticipatory bail plea is set to be heard early next week.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had claimed Prakash had been untraceable after she failed to present herself before the agency following summons.

The NCB had conducted a search at her Versova home and claimed to have recovered a small quantity of hashish and CBD oil.

Her name had apparently cropped up during the interrogation of one of the co-accused in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death that the agency is probing.