SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' shoot 'moving at rapid pace', makers share new poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action movie 'Rise Roar Revolt' (RRR) is nearing completion, the makers announced on Tuesday.

In a post on the official Twitter page of the film, the makers revealed that they are short of shooting two songs to wrap the production.

"Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 and @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for two languages and will wind up the rest soon," the tweet read.

The makers also unveiled a new still with the tweet. In the picture, Jr NTR and Ram Charan can be seen going on a motorbike.