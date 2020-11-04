SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali' to re-release in theatres

New Delhi [India]: Fans of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali,' have a reason to rejoice as film theatres are all set to re-release the two installments of the franchise.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the update along with the posters of the two installments of 'Baahubali.' "The magic is set to unravel again! #BaahubaliTheBeginning and #Baahubali2 - The Conclusion, re-releasing soon. #Prabhas@RanaDaggubati," Johar wrote.