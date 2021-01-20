SRK's 'Pathan' filmmaker Siddharth Anand gets slapped by his assistant director after a major brawl on sets

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is directing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathan,' was reportedly slapped by an assistant director on the sets of the film.

Anand and the assistant director got into a nasty fight over the latter's behaviour on the sets of SRK's action film, reports Bollywood Hungama. According to the report, the director had asked the crew members to keep their phone away, however, the assistant director didn't pay heed to the instructions. When confronted by Siddharth, the two got into an argument, but the shooting resumed post that.

Later, the assistant allegedly kept abusing and bad-mouthing Siddharth, which left the 'War' director furious.