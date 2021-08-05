SRK, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others congratulate Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Minutes after the Indian men's Hockey team won the bronze medal on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities congratulated the team on rewriting history.
The team claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and lauded the players for their resilience and skills. "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match," he tweeted.
Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a picture of the team with the tricolour and tweeted, "Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020."
Reacting to the news on Twitter, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And it’s a bronze."
"We won !!!! What a great victory. Kudos to our team. Bronze medal to our Indian Men's hockey team," actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter.
Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.
There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.
It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)