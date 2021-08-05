SRK, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others congratulate Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Minutes after the Indian men's Hockey team won the bronze medal on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities congratulated the team on rewriting history.

The team claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and lauded the players for their resilience and skills. "Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match," he tweeted.