SRK, Ajy Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, and other celebs pay homage to football icon Diego Maradona

Mumbai/London: Film personalities, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Asif Kapadia, condoled the passing away of legendary football player Diego Maradona, saying the Argentine soccer great will be sorely missed.

Maradona, who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. He was 60.

Khan, an avid sports fan, shared a picture of Maradona lifting the World Cup and said the veteran made football "even more beautiful".

"You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP," he wrote on Twitter.