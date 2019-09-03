Sridevi's wax figure to be unveiled tomorrow at Madame Tussauds Singapore

New Delhi: Wax figure of late Bollywood star Sridevi will be unveiled at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore on Wednesday.

Boney Kapoor, the late actor's husband, shared the news on his Twitter account alongside a video that showed glimpses of the making of Sridevi's wax figure.

"Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever," Boney tweeted.