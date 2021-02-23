Sridevi's death anniversary: From 'Mere Haathon Mein' to 'Hawa Hawai', OG diva's iconic dance numbers

Legendary actress Sridevi, who is regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, passed away in 2018.

She was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony, when she died, on the evening of February 24. Her sudden death shook the entire nation. At first, it was believed that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the bathtub at her hotel room. But, the autopsy report revealed the reason as accidental drowning.



Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' and more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films, courtesy to her extraordinary performances.

Sridevi was the most popular and highest paid actress of the late 80s and early 90s. She had started her career at the age of 4 as a child artist and in a span of over 50 years, Sridevi worked in around 300 films.

The actress' unforgettable charm lives on even today and these iconic dance numbers are proof: