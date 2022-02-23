Sridevi Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the superstar

There have been innumerable actors and actresses who have delivered blockbuster films at the box office, however, very few have had an everlasting impact on generations. Sridevi is one such superstar.

The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018. She was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

Her sudden death shook the entire nation. At first, it was believed that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the bathtub at her hotel room. But, the autopsy report revealed the reason as accidental drowning.

Here are soe lesser-known facts about the actress:

Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan upon birth.

When she made her debut in Bollywood, Sridevi was not comfortable talking in Hindi. Her voice was mostly dubbed by Naaz. Rekha had dubbed for her in the film, 'Aakhiri Raasta'. Sridevi dubbed for her dialogues for the first time in 'Chandni'.

Not many people know that Sridevi was down with 103 degrees fever, while shooting 'Chalbaaz'’s famous song ‘Na Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai’.

Sridevi has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Sridevi was considered for a role in 'Jurassic Park'. Steven Spielberg wanted to cast her for a brief role. But she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood then and had rejected the offer.

Sridevi was director duo Abbas Mustan’s first choice to play the female lead in 'Baazigar'.

Sridevi was 13, when she played the role of Rajinikanth’s stepmother in a Tamil film called 'Moondru Mudichu' (1976). Years later she played his love interest in 'Chaalbaaz' (1989).

Sridevi did playback for 'Sadma'(1983), 'Chandni'(1989), 'Garajna' (1991), 'Kshana Kshanam' (1991).

Sridevi was the first choice for Indra Kumar’s 'Beta'. She was supposed to star opposite Anil Kapoor in the film but declined the offer because she had already done a string of films with the actor.

Jaya Prada was considered Sridevi’s strongest competitor and the two actors didn’t share a cordial relationship. During the shoot of 'Maqsad' (1984), Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra decided to break the ice between them and locked them up in a room hoping that they would make peace. But when they opened the door, both Sridevi and Jaya were sitting silently in the two corners of the room.

For two of the most important films in her life, Sridevi was the second choice. 'Nagina' (1986) was first offered to Jaya Prada and Rekha was considered for 'Chandni'.

Sridevi actually spelt her name as Sreedevi, but she never corrected the spelling of her name in film credits.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:38 PM IST