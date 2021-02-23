Sridevi death anniversary: From 'Mr. India' to 'English Vinglish', Top 10 movies of the legendary actress

There have been innumerable actors and actresses who have delivered Blockbuster hits on the box-office but very few have had an everlasting impact on generations. Sridevi is one such superstar. The iconic figure was born on August 13, 1963 in Meenampatti, Tamil Nadu.

The actress started her career as a child actor with 'Kandhan Karunai' when she was just 4 years old. Her debut Hindi film was 'Rani Mera Naam' which came out in 1972. Sridevi soon became one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema.

Her first big commercial hit film in Hindi cinema was 'Himmatwala' opposite Jitendra. The leading lady of Bollywood went on to do numerous films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

These are some of the best movies of the legendary actress

Mr. India