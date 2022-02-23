Sridevi Death Anniversary: From 'Mere Haathon Mein' to 'Naino Mein Sapna', OG diva's iconic dance numbers

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi was the most popular and highest paid actress of the late 80s and early 90s.

She started her career at the age of four as a child artist and in a span of over 50 years, she worked in around 300 films. The actress started her career as a child actor with 'Kandhan Karunai'. Her adult debut Hindi film was 'Rani Mera Naam' which came out in 1972.

She was regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema. Sridevi is known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', 'English Vinglish' and more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films, courtesy to her extraordinary performances.

The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018. She was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony. Her sudden death shook the entire nation. At first, it was believed that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the bathtub at her hotel room. But, the autopsy report revealed the reason as accidental drowning.

The actress' unforgettable charm lives on even today and these iconic dance numbers are proof. Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sridevi Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the superstar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:10 PM IST