Sridevi Death Anniversary: From 'Chandni' to 'English Vinglish', top 10 movies of the legendary actress

There have been innumerable actors and actresses who have delivered blockbuster hits but very few have had an everlasting impact on generations. Sridevi is one such superstar. The iconic figure was born on August 13, 1963, in Meenampatti, Tamil Nadu.

The actress started her career as a child actor with 'Kandhan Karunai' when she was just four years old. Her debut Hindi film was 'Rani Mera Naam' which was released in 1972.

Sridevi soon became one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema.

Her first big commercial hit film in Hindi cinema was 'Himmatwala' opposite Jitendra. The leading lady of Bollywood went on to do numerous films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The actress passed away on February 24, 2018. She was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony. Her sudden death shook the entire nation. At first, it was believed that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the bathtub at her hotel room. But, the autopsy report revealed the reason as accidental drowning.

Here are some of the best movies of the legendary actress

1) Mr. India

'Mr. India' is one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. This science-fiction drama was very well received by critics and audiences. Sridevi as Seema Soni was mesmerising in every scene she was a part of. 'Miss Hawa Hawaii' was a major reason why this film became the highest grosser of 1987.

2) Chandni

This Yash Chopra classic is still remembered for its amazing performances and incredible soundtrack. The song 'Mere Haathon Mein' became a huge hit. An actor of such great caliber, Sridevi played the titular role in this blockbuster flick.

3) Chaalbaaz

This film allowed Sridevi to showcase her acting prowess to the fullest. Appearing in a double role, the gorgeous actress played completely opposite characters and excelled in executing both of them. Sridevi won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this flick.

4) Sadma

This 1983 film directed by Balu Mahendra is an emotional tale of a girl suffering from retrograde amnesia due to which she behaves like an 8-year-old. Sridevi lived the character of Reshmi and delivered one of her best performances. She fetched another Filmfare Award for this iconic film.

5) Meendum Kokila

Containing another award-winning performance by the legendary actress, 'Meendum Kokila' was a critical and commercial success. The film revolved around a young Brahmin woman's struggle to win her husband back.

6) Kshana Kshanam

This Telugu road-thriller starring Sridevi and Venkatesh was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film received great reviews upon release and turned out to be a blockbuster. Sridevi fetched Nandi Award for Best Actress for this one.

7) Lamhe

This timeless classic directed by Yash Chopra was way ahead of its time. Sridevi was simply outstanding. She played Pallavi and Pooja Bhatnagar with great finesse. The film performed moderately in India but a major hit overseas.

8) Laadla

This Raj Kanwar-directed flick was a remake of the Kannada film 'Anuraga Aralithu'. Sridevi played the role of Sheetal Jaitley, a snobbish and competitive woman who is highly materialistic. The film was a major box-office success.

9) English Vinglish

This comedy-drama marked the come-back of Sridevi to Hindi cinema. The film opened to widespread critical acclaim. It received a 5-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festial. Gauri Shinde's direction was absolutely flawless.

10) Mom

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi suspense thriller was widely acclaimed for its powerful performances and intense storyline. This was Sridevi's 300th film. She earned National Film Award for Best Actress for this superhit flick.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:59 PM IST