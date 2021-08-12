Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Doting mom's best moments with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi, 'Chandni' of Bollywood, ruled the industry for decades. She was considered the first female superstar of Bollywood. Sridevi was one of the most successful actresses in the 80s.

The 'Sadma' actress' marriage to producer Boney Kapoor had raised eyebrows as he was already married to Mona Shourie and had two children - Arjun and Anshula.

Despite the huge success of 'Judaai', she decided to take a break from showbiz and focus on her family. She was at peak of her career when she made the decision. It was a clear indication that family mattered the most to her. She happily stayed away from the limelight and made herself a busy mom with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

On her Birthday, lets take a glimpse at some of her best moments with her daughters:

She was a very protective mother. She decided to spend all her time with the family and enjoy every moment her kids. Sridevi being playful with her daughter signifies how happy she was.

Sridevi was a South Indian, born in Tamil Nadu. The South Indian attire her daughter is seen wearing reflects that she was still attached to her roots. Cherishing the culture with family.

Sridevi shared a special bond with her elder daughter Janhvi.

The last movie of Sridevi 'Mom', where she once again displayed her acting prowess by portraying the character of a strong mother.

This picture is special as both her daughters were present at the trailer launch of the film.

Sri believed in spending time with family rather than working. They always made time for family vacations.

The last family vacation they shared was in Georgia. The pictures gives a glimpse of the quality time they spent together.

The 'Chandni of Bollywood' will always be remembered for her unparalleled performances on screen, not only in Hindi cinema but also in regional cinema.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:30 PM IST