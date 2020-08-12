Sridevi 57th Birth Anniversary: From 'Nagina' to 'English Vinglish', remembering the OG diva's iconic roles

Legendary actress Sridevi, who is regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, passed away in 2018 but her unforgettable charm lives on even today. She was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony, when she died, on the evening of February 24. . Her sudden death shook the entire nation. At first, it was believed that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the bathtub at her hotel room. But the autopsy report revealed as accidental drowning. The late actor would have turned 57 today.
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' and more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films, courtesy to her extraordinary performances.
Sridevi was the most popular and highest paid actress of the late 80s and early 90s. She had started her career at the age of 4 as a child artist and in a span of over 50 years, Sridevi worked in around 300 films.
On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, here are some of her iconic roles:
Nagina
After Jaya Parda rejected the role of a shape-shifting serpent, Sridevi bagged the role and went onto become the ultimate Nagin of Bollywood. Director Harmesh Malhotra had approached Sridevi for the role of Icchadhari Nagin – Rajni. The actress created magic on the screen and her performance was so powerful that people even forgot Reena Roy's portrayal of Nagin. Sridevi's popular Nagin dance was choreographed by ace choreographer Saroj Khan. It was a humongous success at the box office and she also starred in the sequel of Nagina, Nigaheh. Sridevi had won Filmfare Best Actress Award for the role of Nagin in Nagina.
Mr India
The 1987 Shekhar Kapur directorial, 'Mr. India' fronted by Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri redefined the science fiction genre for Bollywood, and 33 years since then, the legacy of the film still lives on. Sridevi essayed the role of journalist. From 'Hawa Hawai' to ‘Kaate nahin katt te’, the film had some of the most iconic dance performances by the diva.
Chandni
A romantic film, released in 1989, saw Rishi Kapoor playing Chandni's (Sridevi) fiancé, Rohit, who gets paralyzed in an accident and she is forced to relocate to Mumbai where her boss, Lalit, falls for her.
English Vinglish
After her sabbatical, Sridevi made her comeback with the comedy-drama, which portrayed the life of Shashi Godbole. Sashi is a housewife and runs a household ‘laddoo’ business. Her husband and daughter take her for granted and make fun of her lack of English skills. With the help of her niece, the housewife enrolls herself in a secret English class and passes the course with distinction.
Sridevi's last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously. She also had a brief cameo in 2018 film 'Zero', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Sridevi had already shot her scenes for 'Zero' before she passed away.
Mom had garnered much appreciation at the box office for which she was honoured with posthumous National Award for best actress.
