Spotted! Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Despite the gloomy days in the metro city, celebrities stepped out to attend their daily routine.

Despite the gloomy days in the metro city, celebrities stepped out to attend their daily routine and were eventually snapped by the paparazzi. Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spent an evening with Aishwarya’s mom and their daughter Aaradhya in BKC.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji who are working together on Brahmastra were spotted at old Dharma office in Khar.

Gulshan Grover and Mahima Chaudhary snapped together at Mumbai airport, also Manoj Bajpayee spotted at airport.

Janhvi Kapoor spottted outside her Gym in Bandra with her favourite Moschini Spongebob bag.
