Spotted! Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and more

<p>Hrithik Roshan and his co-star Mrunal Thakur have already kick started their promotions for upcoming movie 'Super 30'. On Tuesday the duo went to an NGO in Mumbai for a meet and greet where they both enjoyed and promoted the film.</p><p>Other Bollywood celebrities too had a busy day with their work commitments. 'Loveyatri' star Ayush Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha who is gearing up for 'Dabangg 3' was spotted at the Mumbai airport in evening. Sonakshi went for traditional look and was all smiles for the shutterbugs.</p><p>While Aditi Rao Hydri was snapped before heading to her gym in all black, Taapsee Pannu was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra with two cute ponytails. The mother daughter duo Kajol and Nyasa who spent some self care time at salon were snapped by shutterbugs.</p><p>Shivalika Oberoi was too snapped outside a salon in Bandra. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was spotted stepping out of his office in Mumbai and Kartik Aaryan who will be next seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' was snapped while casually roaming around the city.</p>.<p>Photos by Viral Bhayani</p>.Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' gets 'U' certification with some Sanskari cuts.