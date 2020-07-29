Spooked by Bihar Police FIR? Rhea Chakraborty goes 'missing' as lawyer knocks on SC door

Actress Rhea Chakraborty hired noted criminal lawyer Satish Maneshinde after Sushant Singh Rajput's father, K.K. Singh filed an FIR against her in Bihar for abetment to suicide. Now, the actress has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking the transfer of investigation in the suicide case to Mumbai, reports ANI.

The news agency's tweet read: "Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday."