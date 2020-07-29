Spooked by Bihar Police FIR? Rhea Chakraborty goes 'missing' as lawyer knocks on SC door

Actress Rhea Chakraborty hired noted criminal lawyer Satish Maneshinde after Sushant Singh Rajput's father, K.K. Singh filed an FIR against her in Bihar for abetment to suicide. Now, the actress has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking the transfer of investigation in the suicide case to Mumbai, reports ANI.
The news agency's tweet read: "Petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death to Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer
An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea in Bihar yesterday."
Meanwhile, a media report claimed that Rhea Chakraborty is allegedly missing from her residence in the city. The police have reportedly started looking for Rhea.
On Tuesday, a four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh.
However, when the Bihar Police team reached Rhea's residence, they reportedly did not find her there, according to report in timesnownews.com.
This comes a day after Sushant's father filed an FIR accusing the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five other people for abetment to suicide.
"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told reporters.
In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."
"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.
He has also mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.
He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical reports public.
