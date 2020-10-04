Bollywood

Updated on

'Split personality is an actual disorder': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira gets called out for using a mental disorder as a 'pun'

By FPJ Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has left netizens irked with the caption of her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, the star wife had taken to social media to share a stunning picture of herself, after she chopped her hair at home.

Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, Mira wrote in the caption: "Split personality Also gave myself a haircut. #tamethesplits #punintended"

Check out the post here:

While several users focused on Mira's photo and left sweet comments, a few netizens called her out for using a mental disorder as a pun.

A user commented, "Split personality is an actual disorder and not a funny caption."

"100 puns using "split", but the one with mental disorder is the most amusing. correct," wrote another.

"Mira u r not a celebrity so don't try to act like one, people only know u coz u r Shahid's wife....don't showoff," added a user.

