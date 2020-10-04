'Split personality is an actual disorder': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira gets called out for using a mental disorder as a 'pun'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has left netizens irked with the caption of her latest Instagram post.
On Sunday, the star wife had taken to social media to share a stunning picture of herself, after she chopped her hair at home.
Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, Mira wrote in the caption: "Split personality Also gave myself a haircut. #tamethesplits #punintended"
Check out the post here:
While several users focused on Mira's photo and left sweet comments, a few netizens called her out for using a mental disorder as a pun.
A user commented, "Split personality is an actual disorder and not a funny caption."
"100 puns using "split", but the one with mental disorder is the most amusing. correct," wrote another.
"Mira u r not a celebrity so don't try to act like one, people only know u coz u r Shahid's wife....don't showoff," added a user.