'Spirituality is such a large part of India that you cannot ignore it': Priyanka Chopra during Oprah interview

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an intimate conversation, has opened up about her spiritual inclination and said that religions like Christianity, Islam and Hinduism have had a huge influence on her life while growing up.
In the latest promo of the much-awaited interview, when asked if she had a spiritual foundation, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. "
"I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it," the 'White Tiger' actress added.
She further spoke about how she believes in the existence of a higher power and said, "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that."
Premiering March 20th on Discovery+, the interview is a party of 'Super Soul,' hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN.
The thought-provoking and thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas, her New York Times best-selling memoir, 'Unfinished' and more.
Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines are among the others who will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s series based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’.
