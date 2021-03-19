'Spirituality is such a large part of India that you cannot ignore it': Priyanka Chopra during Oprah interview

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an intimate conversation, has opened up about her spiritual inclination and said that religions like Christianity, Islam and Hinduism have had a huge influence on her life while growing up.

In the latest promo of the much-awaited interview, when asked if she had a spiritual foundation, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. "

"I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it," the 'White Tiger' actress added.

She further spoke about how she believes in the existence of a higher power and said, "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that."