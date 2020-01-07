'Spineless': Bhushan Kumar denies attending CAA meet with ministers, Twitter begs to differ

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Bhushan Kumar were all present at the trailer launch of 'Malang' on Monday. 'Malang' is a revenge drama helmed by Mohit Suri and Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.

During a media interaction, Producer Bhushan Kumar was asked about the CAA meeting held by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Bhushan denied attending the meeting and said, "I was in Grand Hyatt (the venue of the meeting), so that doesn't mean I was in a meeting or something."

However, this didn't go well with Twitterati and they presented proof stating otherwise. A Twitter user shared a video of Bhushan denying it and wrote, "Was it so embarrassing to attend a meeting with a minister to discuss "myths and realities" of CAA that Bhushan Kumar—one of the biggest producers in Bollywood— had to completely deny it in front of the media? This, after a BJP leader thanked him for attending it"