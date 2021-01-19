Spill the Tea with Saqib Ayub: How is your favourite star in real life?

Actor Saqib Ayub, who was seen in Thugs of Hindostan and web series like Netflix’s She and Hotstar's Hundred, is presently earning praise for his turn in the MxPlayer’s web series The Missing Stone. The actor has his slate full this year and his upcoming projects include ALTBalaji’s Main Hero Bol Raha Hun, Amazon Prime’s Dongri to Dubai, Netflix’s She Season 2, and another untitled Amazon Prime show starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by Raj & DK. Here's an excerpt of a quick chat we had with him:

Three things nobody knows about you:

1. I have a lot of clothes!

2. I've been in a relationship only once in my life

3. I draw

Your favourite Netflixing position:

It would be lying on the bed like a log with my laptop on the coffee table

One useful life skill you have learned during the lockdown:

Exercising without equipment. Now I don't really miss or need the gym.

The most absurd thing you have read about yourself on the Internet:

Well nothing as such yet, but I sort of look forward to it in the near future, haha!

Your one secret indulgence:

Bhakarwadi dude!!! So good.

Most over-the-top scene you have shot so far:

I had done a web show Priyanka Chopra had produced back in 2016 when the web was just starting to enter India. It was called It's My City. It was online on this app NexGTv. I played a wannabe rapper and musician in a couple of episodes in it who's very loud and an overreacting personality. So all the scenes I shot were very much over the top in my performance compared to others.

One myth about the industry that might actually be true:

You should have good contacts/network to excel.

One trait of a character you have played you could immediately relate to:

I could relate to some extent with my character Hemant in Netflix show She.

One thing that films or TV have and OTT doesn’t and vice versa:

1. OTT doesn't have Dedicated song sequences

2. Mainstream films and TV don't have that realness or rawness

What is the one thing you would do if you woke up as the character you play in real life:

Double check by going back to sleep and then waking up again later, haha!

Your most star-struck moment till date:

When I met Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan) for the first time while working on Thugs Of Hindostan.

The most filmy thing you have done in real life:

Sent a letter confessing my feelings to a crush through my best friend all the way to the UK.

One secret talent you have (not related to acting):

Being a coffee person, I make some really fantastic chai!

Your dating app bio would read:

One life, make it large!

If you were a ’90s Bollywood movie, what would be your title?

Rangeela or Deewana Mastana.