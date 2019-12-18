'Speaking out has become social media': Did Varun Dhawan take a dig at his contemporaries protesting CAA?

Varun Dhawan unveiled trailer launch of his film Street Dancer 3D. The actor was asked about ongoing student protest in the country and he spoke about the issue in detail.

Is it difficult for actors to speak out?

It depends on person to person. Personally I am not scared of anyone. In love my country. I am feeling safe ,nobody is going to hurt me. Speaking out today has become social media. If you have not twitted meaning you have nothing to say. Every person in India is not on Twitter. Whatever I feel personally I will have that conversation with my family in my living room. Best thing to do is living your life. I don't discriminate in my life, I work with all people. So I am setting an example by my behaviour.

Asked him about the protest against CAA, he says, "Honestly what is happening in the country is being reported. I don't want to comment about what is happening in the country. There are some four-five versions are floating. We are sitting in Mumbai and something else happening in the other part of country. It is wrong of us to comment on something unless we are 100 percentage aware. Definitely any use of force against peaceful protest is wrong. Other law and order situation arising after that is also wrong. There are two sides to everything. Right now it is a sensitive matter. It is easy to speak and say something and slam someone. When you are a public personality, people follow you. Once the situation settles I will give out my opinion . I am not pro or against anyone. I am not careful of anyone. It is just that I am trying to be responsible. I don't want to instigate someone strongly.