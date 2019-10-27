Sparklers of the year: Why it's a great Diwali for B-town

It is going to be a dazzling Diwali, lively and luminous, for many people in the Hindi film industry. I can’t recall so many saleable names populating Bollywood and so many big films under production in a long time.

Currently, the film world is surfing on an unprecedented wave of box office successes, and 2019 will see a higher tally of Rs 100 crore plus grossers than in any earlier year.

This long string of hits have either ignited or brightened or rejuvenated the careers of many of filmdom's denizens. Here’s looking at all those who have sparkled and sizzled so far in this year.

One of the brightest stories this year is Hrithik Roshan’s return to form. The bafflingly selective star’s last thumping hit was Bang Bang back in 2014. But this year saw the restoration of any lost lustre with not one but two firecracker hits — Super 30 and War.

While Roshan’s earnest histrionics were the focus in his de-glamourised, award-bait role in Super 30, the star was all buff, polish and style playing secret agent Kabir in the Yash Raj thriller War, which has raced past the Rs 300-crore milestone to become the highest grosser of the first 10 months of the year.