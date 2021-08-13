'Spare the poor kid': Netizens slam paparazzi for 'scaring' Saif-Kareena's son Jeh; watch video

Paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh for the first time on Friday as the family arrived at the actress' father Randhir Kapoor's home in Mumbai. The pictures and videos of baby Jeh, which are currently going viral on the internet, have left a section of internet irked.

After a popular paparazzo shared a video on Instagram, several netizens lashed out at shutterbugs for 'scaring' the baby.

A user wrote, "Kya battaameezi hai yaar ye. Bacche ki aankhon mein flash chamka rahe ho. Hadd h yaar."

Another furious netizen commented, "Kar kya rahe ho tum yaar! Don't scare that child like this and have some respect for their privacy."

"Oh my god the kid is so scared. Is this really necessary??? They will release the pictures whenever they are comfortable. This is really sad," read a comment.

"Kid looks scared," wrote a user.

Check out the video here:

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with the baby boy earlier this year, and have so far avoided sharing a clear photo of the child.

Announcing the baby's arrival in February, Saif had said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.

Recently, Saif and Kareena got brutally trolled after reports claimed that they've named their son Jehangir.

