Spanking okay but not slapping? Dear Rangoli Chandel, let's nip your doubts about consent in the bud

Dear Rangoli Chandel,

Sigh*… Before we begin this, allow us to make a quick suggestion that we are not asking you leave social media. The right to be stupid is an absolutely fundamental right, one enshrined in our constitution and which our voters amply display by electing the worst among us to lead us.

While we love the entertainment (not to mention the page views) your brilliant comments give us from time to time, but it becomes quite dangerous when you inject your brand of inanity to something as important as consent.

You’re no Harley Quinn but perhaps it’s time to have a talk about consent, one that this nation has enough trouble understanding.